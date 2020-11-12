Clyde Mark Johnston in his 78th year passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at The Stedman Hospice on November 9th 2020 with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Mark and Reta Johnston. He will be missed by his loving wife Jane of 54 years. He was a devoted and proud father to children Stephanie Dinsmore (John), Valerie (Ryan) and Steve (Kathleen). Cherished Grandchildren Keldan, Tristan, Nash and Evie. He will be missed by his brother and best friend, Larry (Doreen) and his sister Sylvia Chicorelli (Pierino). Clyde started his career in Hamilton as a sheet metal apprentice in 1964 at Riddell's Sheet Metal and after meeting his 'dream girl' Jane and starting a family he began his second career in 1969 as a secondary school teacher at Montcalm in London. During his teaching career he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wilfrid Laurier. He taught at Tollgate Tech in Brantford for almost 23 years. Clyde enjoyed the simple things in life and instilled that in his children. He enjoyed long hikes at Dundas Valley Conservation Area and some of his fondest memories took place at Wasaga or Sauble Beach with his family. Clyde was a talented craftsman and created many pieces of furniture and cabinetry that will be admired and used for many years to come. He was thoughtful, had a keen intellect and a sarcastic sense of humour. Clyde had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He loved discussing history, was a nature lover, had a large record collection, and was a great storyteller. He wll be profoundly missed. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will occur at a later date. Donations can be made to Stedman Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Arrangements are entrusted to McCleister Funeral Home (519) 758 1553 Online condolences may be made at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca