Clyde Watson Meldrum Nov. 24 1948 - Nov. 11 2020 of Oakland ON formerly from Stoney Creek/Hamilton. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Clyde at the age of 71. He will fondly be remembered with love by his wife of 49 years Donna (Fortune) children son Scott, daughter Tara Kingston (Kevin) relatives, friends and colleagues. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021. You will find the obituary at the Thompson Mott Funeral Home website (Waterford ON). We have posted and will continue to add pictures of his lifetime and confirm a date for the Celebration. Please feel free to share a memory of Clyde at the Tribute Wall.



