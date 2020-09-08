1/
Cobi Jacoba Maria deHoog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cobi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Shalom Manor, Cobi entered into glory in her 93rd year, on September 4, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Bill (2013), loving mother to Bill and Vesna, Mary and Hank Bosma, Bob and Jackie, Sue (and Late Zenon, 2017) Tutko, Jeff and Kim, Chris and Pat. Dear Oma to 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son Leonard (1979) and grandson Tim (2013). Survived by two sisters in the Netherlands. Gravesite service will be held on Tuesday, Sep 8, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shalom Manor in Grimsby are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the M.A. Clark Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved