Peacefully at Shalom Manor, Cobi entered into glory in her 93rd year, on September 4, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Bill (2013), loving mother to Bill and Vesna, Mary and Hank Bosma, Bob and Jackie, Sue (and Late Zenon, 2017) Tutko, Jeff and Kim, Chris and Pat. Dear Oma to 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son Leonard (1979) and grandson Tim (2013). Survived by two sisters in the Netherlands. Gravesite service will be held on Tuesday, Sep 8, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shalom Manor in Grimsby are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the M.A. Clark Funeral Home.