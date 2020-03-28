|
Colin was born on November 16, 1948 and passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020, in his 72nd year. He will be sadly missed by his loving companion Joanne, Sons Jessey, Colin Jr. and daughter-in-law Whiney, brother Peter, wife Ann and nephews, grandchildren Kaylee, Tia, Avery Jon, Jessica, Rachel and Jordan and step-daughters Christine, Denise and husband Garry and Tim. A cremation has already taken place and scattering of the ashes to be determined at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020