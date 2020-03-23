Home

Colin Leonard Beatty


1951 - 03
Colin Leonard Beatty Obituary
Colin Leonard Beatty March 25, 1951- March 20, 2020 Colin passed away peacefully at Cama Woodlands Nursing Home in Burlington, on Friday March 20, 2020. Colin is survived by his loving wife Maureen (Row), his beloved children Robin (Barry Armstrong), Patrick, and grandson Kai Armstrong. Colin was predeceased by his son Ryan. Colin will be sadly missed by his sister Diane (sterling Bennet), sister-in-law Rita (late Dick) Row, sister-in-law Jane (late Bud) Rohn, sister-in-law Judy (Roger) Hum, and sister-in-law Leslie (John Smith) Row. Colin loved his family, and his family loved him. Colin worked his entire career for the Ontario Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, and retired from his role of Regional Property Assessment Commissioner Etobicoke-York in 2000. Colin's Family is so very grateful to the wonderful team at Cama Woodlands for the loving care they gave to him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cama Woodlands Wish Fund. There will be a celebration of Colin's life at a later date. www.camawoodlands.ca/donate
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020
