With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear son, Colin, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Simcoe General Hospital, in his 29th year. Colin will be tremendously missed by his mom and dad, Wendy and Dalt Derby, his brothers, Jonathan (Alissa) and Michael (McKenzie), and his nephew, Ryker. He will also be greatly missed by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Colin fought a courageous battle for many years and was surrounded by his close friends in his last days. A special thank you to Dr. Mary Jackson and the CF Team for their excellent care for Colin over the years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Trillium Gift of Life would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place, as was Colin's wish. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.