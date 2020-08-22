It is with great sadness that we share Colin's peaceful passing on August 15, at the age of 96. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley (nee Bray), and brother Murray, he will be greatly missed by his children Charles (Filomena), Susan (Geoff), Becky (Ernie) and 6 adoring grandchildren Taylor (Ben), Mathew, Jason, Braden, Samantha and Natalie. Born in Ancaster, Colin joined the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada in 1943 and served overseas as a Canadian Officer on Loan (Can Loan) with the British Argylls, 15th Scottish Division. He went on to a career in the military and Environment Canada, and was honoured to receive numerous recognitions for his distinguished wartime service, including the Legion of Honour of France. After retirement, he and his wife Shirley returned to their hometown of Ancaster where Colin enjoyed working part-time at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. A true gentleman and raconteur, he spent many years involved in his community. He was a life long supporter and Life Governor of the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association, and a proud United Empire Loyalist descendent. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and family in Canada and Europe. Due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the family will be having a private service by invitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.