It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Colin Parr on February 7, 2020 at age 84. Colin is survived by his wife, eldest son and daughter and their spouses. Colin was a caring and modest man who took pride in his family and was always quick to offer a meal to those who came over, whether they were people or pets. Colin had a talent for math (although he'd never acknowledge it). He also had a life long love of golf, food, and music that kept him occupied long after he retired from Stelco. In his later years, he also became fond of striking up conversations with people whenever he went out for a coffee or a walk. Although many may not have known his name, they may notice his absence. Colin is greatly missed. We hope that, wherever he is, he get's the rest he deserves and that he feels all the love that we are sending him now and forever. A celebration of Colin's life will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St. Dundas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Please sign Colin's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020