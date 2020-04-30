Home

Colleen B.F. Johnson


1948 - 07
In the morning of April 26th, 2020, Colleen Johnson (nee Harvey) passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton. After a short battle with cancer, she has moved into her Heavenly mansion and been reunited with her parents, and other loved ones. Colleen was a proud Hamiltonian and was committed to a number of groups, in the city, over the decades, all of which she loved. She was a keeper and will be missed by so many, especially her husband George, daughters Alica and Joy, son-in-law Sean, and grand-daughter Alexandra. A memorial service will be held at West Highland Baptist Church at a later date. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be informed about the future date and time.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020
