Colleen Frances Gleeson
1939-12-05 - 2020-10-02
GLEESON, Colleen- Having celebrated life to the fullest, Colleen moved on to the next great adventure on October 2, 2020. Colleen's love of life will be carried on by her children Patrick, (Rachel) Daniel, (Laurie) and David Deptuck, ((Krista) and her grandchildren, Ashley, (Josh), Tyler,Tia, (Mathew), Emma, Izak, Adam, Lindsey, Liam and Olivia, great grandsons Owen, Danny and Maverick, great granddaughter Ellis, Uncle Teddy, cousin Dennis Norsworthy (Lynda) of Ancaster and brother Dan of Osoyoos B.C. Sister Crystal Wilcox (Gleeson) of Hamilton. Predeceased by her Father James and loving grandparents John and Sarah Gleeson with whom she resided with as a child. She loved her sons and was extremely proud of her grandchildren. Colleen sang like no one was listening, danced like nobody was watching and loved like she'd never been hurt and everyone was better for having known her. Colleen was a member of Macassa Bay Yacht Cub an Royal Canadian Legion Br. 163. At Colleen's request cremation has taken place. Tributes to the Children's Hospital at MUMC, War Amps, or the SPCA would be appreciated. We rise again in the face of our children and the voices of their song. Online condolences at WWW.crestmountfennelchapel.com Special thanks to the Juravinski Hospital and staff.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 5, 2020.
