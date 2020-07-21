aka Birdie lover of life and laughter died Sunday, July 19 in her 55th year. Self proclaimed favourite child of Gladys and Roy. Deeming herself the best sibling, she was a crazy silly sister to Michael, Patricia, Tracie and Shawn. The family did however concur she was the most amazing, caring Aunt to Dan, Chris, Justice and Sibylle. A fun loving humorous woman, she worked for the CRA making taxes fun, no easy accomplishment. Her favourite pastime was eating and hanging out with her wide circle of friends and making them laugh mostly in wildly inappropriate ways (just ask them). Although a good eater, she was not a good cook, often using the home smoke detector as her oven timer. She loved coca-cola but it didn't love her as she was diabetic. She also loved bingo but only when she won (an embarrassment for Patricia who went with her). Her middle finger was the finger she liked the most as she used it often (a sense of pride for Michael who taught and encouraged her in this behaviour). Her only regret was not becoming a stand up comic because she said she likes to sit too much. No viewing or funeral services will be held because Colleen believed in laughing not crying. Although a celebration of Colleen's life will be held at a later date, after her "cry baby" sister Tracie stops crying. Colleen touched many throughout her memorable life and will be greatly missed by all. Please sign Colleen's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca