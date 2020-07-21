from kindergarten to 54 years old ... you were my 1st friend Colleen. We had joked we would celebrate our 50 year anniversary in September ... so I will celebrate “Our Golden” for the both of us - and now every December I have 2 birthdays, bc I’m not going to let you ever be forgotten.



I don’t really want to stop being friends (I mean - stay with what works, right! lol ) - I’d prefer to end this post as my final message to you was “Colleen I’m out back gardening if you want to talk”

Pam (Russell) King

Friend