Passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour whom she loved and served, on Thursday, August 27 at age 71. She leaves behind her loving husband Rob, three precious sisters - Sue, Donna and Pat and their husbands Don Bourque, Craig Agnew and Bob Harris, a host of nieces and nephews and their families (all for whom she prayed faithfully and lovingly); and many friends across Canada and Kansas and the U.S. Midwest where she and Rob served the Lord for 25 years. In 2018 they moved back to their native Ontario, finally settling in New Liskeard, and ministered among churches in the north. Colleen served her Lord and Saviour quietly and faithfully, but her assurance of heaven was not based upon any merit of her own, but solely and completely upon the merits of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ who paid the penalty of her sins by His death on the cross, redeemed her with His precious blood, walked with her through life, and has sweetly carried her through heaven's doorway to be forever with Him. Her testimony to all of us is really His testimony and is summed up in the lines of one of her favourite hymns: "Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth; Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide; Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow; Blessings all mine with ten thousand beside. Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me. Family burial service will be held. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.



