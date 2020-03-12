|
|
Colleen Lois - October 21, 1965 - March 9, 2020
Robert Steven - May 11, 1968 - March 11, 2020
Tragically as a result of a car accident on March 9th we lost Colleen, then devoted husband Robert of a broken heart on March 11th. Predeceased by Colleen's father Joseph Sass (1979), and their nephew Scott Dezoete (2019). Survived by their parents Lois Sass, Bud and Kathy Hyslop, Colleen's siblings Joanne (Len) Dezoete, Paul (Kim) Sass and Robert's brother Rick (Robyn) Hyslop. They will be remembered as a special aunt and uncle to Michael, Brooke, Eric (Sam), Braeden, Taylor and Kyle. Colleen worked for 35 years for Cumis Life Insurance. Robert worked as an Hangar Manager for AIC at Hamilton Airport. Both will be sadly missed by co-workers, friends and special friend Randy. Colleen was a vibrant, caring person who touched all who knew her and Rob was a gentle giant of a man who was kind and respectful to everyone he came in contact with. A special thanks to all first responders who treated them both with dignity and respect. In accordance with their wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation made to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA on behalf of their fur-babies Harley, Hershey, Moose and Molly would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020