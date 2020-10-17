Colleen passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton where she prepared for her journey home. Colleen Warwick was born in 1948 and grew up in Dundas Ontario. Predeceased by her mother Marion(Johnson), father Walter, sister Marnie (Fred) Reepe, son Michael (Mawhinney), sister in-law Beverly(Walter) Warwick, niece Cristine (Reepe), survived by brothers William and Walter Warwick, and son Mark (Mawhinney), nieces Cheryl(Mike) Wheatley, Marianne Warwick and nephews Wally Warwick and Rick (Kim) Reepe. Special thanks to Neil, her Spiritual Advisor, with whom Colleen found comfort in scripture as she prepared for her journey home. Colleen raised two wonderful boys, Michael Mahwinney (predeceased) and Mark who filled her life with love. She worked for McMaster Children's Hospital for over 32 years as an EA (Environmental Assistant) on Ward 3B where children stayed for extended periods of time while being treated in this very special hospital. Colleen took a personal interest in these children and their families which developed into many special relationships. She will always be remembered for her amazing smile and warm heart with a depth for caring so many of "her kids". Colleen will be fondly remembered by her many friends and co-workers at McMaster Children's Hospital. Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 a service will be held at Marlatt Funeral Home in Dundas at later date. Memorial donations may be made on Colleen's behalf to McMaster Children's Hospital, Ward 3B, online at https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving
or call 905-522-3863 or email donations@hamiltonhealth.ca.