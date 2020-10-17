1/1
Colleen Warwick
1948-06-13 - 2020-10-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton where she prepared for her journey home. Colleen Warwick was born in 1948 and grew up in Dundas Ontario. Predeceased by her mother Marion(Johnson), father Walter, sister Marnie (Fred) Reepe, son Michael (Mawhinney), sister in-law Beverly(Walter) Warwick, niece Cristine (Reepe), survived by brothers William and Walter Warwick, and son Mark (Mawhinney), nieces Cheryl(Mike) Wheatley, Marianne Warwick and nephews Wally Warwick and Rick (Kim) Reepe. Special thanks to Neil, her Spiritual Advisor, with whom Colleen found comfort in scripture as she prepared for her journey home. Colleen raised two wonderful boys, Michael Mahwinney (predeceased) and Mark who filled her life with love. She worked for McMaster Children's Hospital for over 32 years as an EA (Environmental Assistant) on Ward 3B where children stayed for extended periods of time while being treated in this very special hospital. Colleen took a personal interest in these children and their families which developed into many special relationships. She will always be remembered for her amazing smile and warm heart with a depth for caring so many of "her kids". Colleen will be fondly remembered by her many friends and co-workers at McMaster Children's Hospital. Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 a service will be held at Marlatt Funeral Home in Dundas at later date. Memorial donations may be made on Colleen's behalf to McMaster Children's Hospital, Ward 3B, online at https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving or call 905-522-3863 or email donations@hamiltonhealth.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved