It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Irene (nee Collins) passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully with her family by her side, leaving behind the love of her life and devoted husband, Bert, after 62 years of marriage. Irene cherished her daughters, Christine, Karen (Andrew) Harkness and Brenda Russell; grandchildren Jocelyn (Scott), Tyler (Alex), and Laura; and her lively great grandchildren Hudson, Levi and Sophia. Irene is survived by her sister June Young, brother Eric Collins. Irene joins her sisters Gail and Sandra in heaven. Irene leaves behind her brother-in-law of California, Jack (Helen) and several nieces and nephews in Ontario and California. Irene's devotion to her siblings after the early death of her mother led to a calling in Ministry, however delayed by homemaking, parenting and a return to university. Commissioned to the order of Ministry in the United Church of Canada, Irene continued her studies in institutional chaplaincy. Upon completion of her studies she served as Hospital Chaplain at The Wellesley Hospital in Toronto, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton and was a pastoral care minister at Ryerson Church in Hamilton. Although three episodes of cancer shortened her professional career, she volunteered at Emmanuel United Church where she and Bert worshipped. Irene was known for her steadfast faith, love for her family and friends, compassion for many, endless contributions to her church community and countless wonderful cookies, squares and baking treats. Irene brought comfort and peace to many in times of sorrow or difficulty. Irene was truly an 'angel on earth' and an inspiration to many. A private family service and cremation has taken place as per Irene's wishes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be arranged for a later date. If you wish to honour Irene's memory, please made a donation or charity of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store