It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Colomba Rosato. A dear daughter, sister, aunt, friend and partner that was taken from us unexpectedly. You will forever leave a hole in our hearts, Lucia (Domenico) Rosato, Carmen, Joseph, Dylan Browne, Joanne, Britney, Jesse Wildish and partner Dwane Hill. Thank you to the First Responders and to the staff at St.Joseph's ER for their care and compassion. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral. If you wish please give to, The Frontline Fund in her memory. Condolences can be sent to cbbrowne22@gmail.com



