Colomba Rosato
1961-03-01 - 2020-05-22
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Colomba Rosato. A dear daughter, sister, aunt, friend and partner that was taken from us unexpectedly. You will forever leave a hole in our hearts, Lucia (Domenico) Rosato, Carmen, Joseph, Dylan Browne, Joanne, Britney, Jesse Wildish and partner Dwane Hill. Thank you to the First Responders and to the staff at St.Joseph's ER for their care and compassion. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral. If you wish please give to, The Frontline Fund in her memory. Condolences can be sent to cbbrowne22@gmail.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
