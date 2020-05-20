HILL, COLTON MACKENZIE Born August 14, 1994 Tragically as the result of a motorcycle accident, in his 26th year, on Saturday May 16th. Colton will always be held in the heart of his mother, Marlene Vromans and her husband Jim. Colton was the best big brother to his sisters, Hannah and Molly. Colton will be sadly missed by his father, James Hill, and his wife Della, as well as his step-brother, Dustin, step-sister, Chauntel and his beloved dog Hennessey. Colton, you'll never walk alone. Colton was the beloved grandson of James (Sr) and Elizabeth Hill. Colton is predeceased by his grandad, John Campbell and will be lovingly remembered by his grandmother, Deborah Campbell. Colton is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as hundreds of friends who affectionately called him Waldo. A special thank you to those who rushed to Colton's aid after the accident. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Colton's life will be scheduled at a later date after the Covid 19 crisis. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.