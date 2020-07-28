1/1
Concetta (Pileggi) GALATI
GALATI, Concetta (nee Pileggi)- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Concetta at St. Joseph's Hospital Hamilton on Sunday July 12, 2020 in her 86th year. Loving wife of Vincenzo for 63 years. Beloved mother of Vittoria (Cosimo) and Salvatore (Lori). Cherished Nonna of Andrew (Claudia), Jonathan (Jessica), Lindsey (Isaac), and Dean. Bisnonna of Gianluca. Concetta is survived by her brother Giuseppe. She is predeceased by her parents Tomaso and Theresa Pileggi, her brother Vito and many brother and sister in-laws. Concetta will be sadly missed and remembered by her surviving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. For over 46 years Concetta was a faithful Jehovah's Witness and was dearly loved and appreciated by all those who crossed her path. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. A private funeral service and entombment will be held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY in Fonthill, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations may be made to jw.org. Share your memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
