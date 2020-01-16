|
In loving memory of our wife, mother and nonna Concetta Matteliano Sept. 17, 1955 - Jan. 16, 2017 It has been three years since God called you home. Her smiling way and pleasant face Are a pleasure to recall; She had a kind word for each And died beloved by all. Some day we hope to meet her, Some day, we know not when To clasp her hand in the better land, Never to part again. Love and miss you always and forever, Your loving husband, Vince, Your children and grandchildren, Christina, Brad, Paul, Alicia, Diana, Mike, Michaela, Ariana, Eddie, Cheney and Vinny Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass In honour of Concetta on Sat. Jan. 18, 2018 at 5pm At St. Catherine of Siena Church, 420 Mohawk Road East
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020