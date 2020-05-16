Concetta Silvestri
Suddenly at home surrounded by family on May 12, 2020, Concetta died at the age of 64. She was born February 28, 1956 in Racalmuto, Agrigento, Italy. Beloved wife of Francesco Silvestri. She will be greatly missed by her children Gina (Leo) Versace and Luigi (Emily Popper) Silvestri. Nonna will be deeply missed by her beloved grandchildren Christian Silvestri, Giancarlo and Francesca Versace. She will be joining her parents the late Gioacchino and the late Salvatrice Sardo and her in-law's the late Giovanni Silvestri and the late Gina Leombruni in heaven. She will be missed by her siblings the late Giuseppe Sardo and family in Italy, Salvatore Sardo and family, Lucia Samarelli and family, Maria Morreale and family, Lina Giordano and family, Angela Giusti and family. She will be also missed by her in-laws Lina DiCesare and family in Italy, Celsa DiCristofaro and family, Valterio Silvestri and family in Italy, and Emilio Silvestri and family in Italy. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. A mass will be held at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
