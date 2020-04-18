|
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her 95th year, mom peacefully went into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She lived a long and wondrous life as one of the most amazing beings many had the pleasure to know. Mom was a great listener with compassion and love for everyone.She was predeceased by her husband Jimmy, sons Thomas Allan and Larry Woolvett, son-in-law Ron Gavey, and her three sisters Alice Woolvett, Edie Gillie and Marjorie Larson. She will be greatly missed by her loving children: Bob (Barb) Woolvett, Bobby Allan, Cam (Brenda) Woolvett, Alex (Gail) Allan, Tom (Colleen) Woolvett, Linda Gavey, Roy Woolvett, Valerie Woolvett (Rob Johnson), and daughter-in-law Judy Woolvett. Mom will also be missed by her many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Jim Bulger who took great care of mom, Judy Tattersall, PSW's Paula and Crystal, dear friends Ben and Femmy Walpot, Jane VanDalen, and Judy Harris. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020