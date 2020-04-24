|
In the early morning hours of April 19th, in his 73rd year, Cono Spitale passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Cono was best friend and partner for 48 years to Marina, mother to their five children, Andrea, Naomi (Matthew), Sal (Angela), Paula (Andrea), and Michael. To his children, he was their wise and loving Papa. To his eight grandchildren, Paul, Rowan, Sebastian, Joseph, Liam, Conor, Maeve and Stefania, Cono's most special gift was simply being their Nonno. Cono was a devoted son to his late parents, Salvatore and Giuseppina Spitale, brother to Danny, brother-in-law to Onorina (the late Sam) Ginnetti, son-in-law to the late Pasquale and Isolina Ginnetti, nephew to Adelina (the late Giuseppe) Stagnitta, Charlie (the late Connie) Stagnitta, and the late Angelina and Salvatore Pepe, Mauro Stagnitta and Joe and Maria Spitale. Cono is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cono lived a life worth remembering. He was a loyal family man, hard worker, avid gardener, keen tennis player, and imaginative painter. Through each stage of his life-from elementary school in Hamilton as a new immigrant from Sicily, to Cathedral Boys' High School, to McMaster University, University of Toronto and Western University-Cono accumulated cherished friends each step of the way. As his time with us was nearing its end, Cono made sure to share from his gentle heart how much he appreciated and loved all his friends and family. He was a funny, brilliant, kind man with high integrity, characteristics people could count on at his law practice, where he served the community of Hamilton for 41 years. To his clients and especially to his loyal legal assistant, Lina, who was as much family as anyone, we the Spitale family express our warmest gratitude. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the team of health care workers who tenaciously advocated for and supported Cono, including Dr. Staibano, Dr. Dath, Dr. Shott, Dr. Winemaker, and Dr. O'Byrne. The outpouring of support to our family in recent days is a testament to the many ways he connected with family, friends and colleagues who loved him just as much as we did. A memorial celebration of Cono's life will be announced once family and friends can again be together.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020