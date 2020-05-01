Conor Liam McKeating left this world on April 25, 2020, at the age of 36. Conor lived life large, and any number of adjectives fit him like a glove: friendly, funny, lovable, considerate, kind, generous, even sometimes frustrating, and he was immensely valued and important to his family. A typical Irishman, his friends remember that he could charm and befriend almost everyone he met, aided and abetted by his tendency to live always in the present. They knew too, that his great sense of adventure was only matched by his love for his family. A number of Conor's personality traits and passions were inherited from his late father, Liam. Not the least of these was his love of the outdoors, and like his father, he eagerly embraced every opportunity to ski, camp and canoe, no matter the weather. His skill and interest in cooking and eating and willingness to try anything culinary made him more than welcome whenever he was at home. However Conor was almost always on the move. He was an avid explorer and traveller, ready to experience new places and immerse himself in various cultures. He spent many years in locales as diverse as South Korea, Taiwan, and Whitehorse. During these years Conor's accomplishments included time spent as a teacher of English as a second language and even as a short order cook. A lifetime of memories were created for his mother Maureen and other family members with whom he shared his experiences. He persuaded his mother to visit him in every port so that they could share the sights and sounds of foreign lands together. In short, the boy was adored; the man treasured. And both will always be loved and remembered in stories told by those who survive him: his mom, Maureen McKeating, his aunts, uncles, and close knit and supportive cousins in Hamilton Ontario, the United States, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, and England, not to mention boyhood friends and those he met along his travels. Whenever Conor was about to set off on a new journey, he would enjoy the traditional Goodbye Party his mother would give for him as he prepared to leave for various cities around the world. And so, acknowledging that he deserves the best send off that we can give him, Maureen will have a Final Goodbye party for Conor at a future date. For all our remaining years we will raise many a toast to you, our beloved son, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. The wonderful memories we have of you will be with us for our lifetime! Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Conor can be made to De Mazenod Door Outreach, St. Patrick's Church, Hamilton, ON.



