Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Survived by her sister Yvonne (Glenn Brown), a niece Marina (William) and their children Shelby and Graeson, and a nephew Ryan (Sarah). Predeceased by her sister Phyllis (2018). Constance had a keen eye for fashion and loved in her earlier years to draw and paint silhouettes on glass. She also enjoyed various types of music and was fond of dogs and wolves. She was a very good sister and good friend who will be missed dearly. As per Constance's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek.



