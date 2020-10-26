Peacefully at Afton Park Place in Sarnia, Ontario on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her 99th year. Devoted wife and partner for 32 years of the late Denis Leedale (1974) and, later in her journey, beloved wife of the late Cyril Lewis (2005) for more than 20 years. Loving mother of Gary Leedale (Jill) of Camlachie, Ontario and the late Joan Leedale (2008). Much-loved grandmother of Eryn Merwart (Myles) of Mississauga, Lindsay Leedale (Derrick Tonkin) of Hamilton and John Leedale (Sarah) of Toronto. Cherished great-grandmother of Rory Leedale. This gentle lady was the daughter of Charles and Flora Lounsbury and also the last of her generation of 8 siblings in the Lounsbury family of Plateau Farm in Fruitland. Predeceased by Gladys Brunton (1958), Ethel McIntosh (1998), Ransom Lounsbury (1999), Kathleen Mackid (2000), Dora Bertram (1996), George Lounsbury (1999) and Ruth Calladine (1963). Connie enjoyed many happy years of family life with sisters, brothers and their respective families. These included over 50 summer seasons cottaging with several of her siblings and their families at Skeleton Lake in Muskoka. Connie's first job was as an employee of the Frost Wire Fence Company in Hamilton and, in a much later second career, she spent almost 10 years working in the Registrar's Office at McMaster University. Always active in the church, Connie was a long term member of Wellington Square United Church in Burlington and, later, of Fifty United Church in Winona before moving to Sarnia in 2010 to be closer to Gary and his family. Lovingly remembered by her niece Lois Howarth (Hank) and nephew Bob Knight of Burlington and by her nephew Ted Knight (Barb) of Oakville along with many other close family members in both the Knight and Lounsbury extended families. Lewis family members remembering Connie at this time include Sandra Boughan (Burlington), David and Dorothy Lewis (Stoney Creek) and their respective families. During her years living in Sarnia, Connie touched the lives of many fellow residents and staff members at Landmark Village Retirement Residence and Afton Park Place. Connie's family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and caring staff of Afton Park Place for the high level of care, respect and compassion which they consistently provided to Connie over the last six years. Due to the current pandemic, cremation will take place and a service of remembrance will be held when gathering restrictions have been lifted. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK, Ontario (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com