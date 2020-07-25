1/1
Constantina SGOUROMITIS
It is with great sadness that we announce the peacfull passing of Constantina on July 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband George (1992). Loving mother to Tom Sgouromitis (Vicky) and Soula Karambelas (George). Cherished Yiayia to Demetri Karambelas and Constantina Datcu (Tudor). She will be deeply missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. Constantina will be lovingly remembered for her unconditional love for her family and mostly her grandchildren. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church in Constantina's memory. Special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and Extendicare Nursing Home for their kind care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will recieve friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave East on Tuesday, July 28th from 5-8 p.m. with a Prayer Service to be said at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated at Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 235 East 15th Street on Wednesday, July 29th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Smithville United Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
JUL
28
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Panagia Greek Orthodox Church
JUL
29
Interment
Smithville United Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
An amazing lady who made everybody feel loved and welcomed.. we will miss you .
Love, Kerry, Kate, Dimitri and Anthony Sgouromitis
Kerry and Kate
Family
