|
|
In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cora Porter on February 23, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Nelson Township, Quebec on October 19, 1932. Beloved wife of the late William Bennett Porter for 61 years. Much loved mother of Eric (Hanne) Porter, Grace (Tom) Stokke, Pam (Dave) MacIntyre and Rocky (Lorraine) Porter. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved very much. Cora was a quiet presence in our lives. She was an excellent baker, true animal lover and enjoyed many good visits with her family. Predeceased by her siblings, Helen, Buster, Jean and Keith. Cora will be remembered by many relatives and friends in Quebec and Ontario. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10 - 12 where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 noon. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to Flamborough Animal Adoptions or a would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020