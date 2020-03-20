|
|
It is with great sadness but in reflection of a long, exemplary life well lived, that the family of Ruth Miller announces her passing on March 17, 2020 from cancer complication at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved husband Milo just over 10 years ago. Sorely missed by sons Glenn (Naree) and Dennis (Christine) and grandchildren Ben, Max, Emily, Natalie. Also remembered by Joe Moss of the US. Daughter of Frank Mason and Estelle Mitchell, sister of Florence (died 2014) and survived by Sylvia Luckanuck of Burlington. A classy refined and compassionate lady of the highest order to the end. After growing up in rural Millgrove she chose an office business career which she pursued to the age of 90. She liked outdoor hikes, walking, but by far her greatest pleasure was literature which opened her mind to a universe of information and ideas. Along with this was an acute ability to write poetry and articles concerning current events and history in the Hamilton Spectator. Of paramount interest was her family, happily entertaining 4 diverse grandchildren. She revelled in family ancestry on her fathers and mothers' sides, but especially her husband Milo's escape from pre-World War II Europe, and her father Frank's World War I military history. She was a longtime member of Ancaster Ryerson Church. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice and the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020