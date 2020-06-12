Cornelia deJong
Corrie went to be with her Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her 88th year, at Albright Manor. Beloved wife of the late of Cornelis (2018). Loved mother of Lydia Cuthbert (David), Chuck deJong (Judith) and Sylvia Smits (Andy). Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Corrie is predeceased by her parents and by many sisters and brothers. She will also be missed by many family members in Canada and Holland. Special thanks to the staff of 3W for their continuous compassionate care of our Mom while she lived there, it was truly appreciated. Cremation has taken place with interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Albright Manor Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755). www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.
