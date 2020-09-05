1/1
Cornelia Maria "Corry" Groep
1930-2020 Corry died on September 3, 2020 in Hamilton. She was born in Holland where she received her nursing training. She moved to Canada in 1956. She loved living in her new country and travelled extensively from east to west. She worked in Canada's many health fields and in many capacities and places. She was always ready for new adventures; working two years in Peru, travelling around the world and hiking the Bruce Trail. She was predeceased by three sisters and one brother. She will be missed by two remaining brothers in Holland and by her nieces, nephews and many friends in Canada. She enjoyed her last years in Caroline Place Retirement Residence with it's great staff and excellent care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Corry's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
