Cornelis LANGHOUT
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Shalom Manor, Grimsby, Cor Langhout was called home to the LORD, at the age of 92. He was born on August 2, 1928 in Haarlemmermeer, The Netherlands. He was a father to Dia (Wayne), Mary (Tim), Ingrid (Tim), and Stephen (Elaine). Grandpa or Opa to Shawn, Jeffrey (Cas), Bryan (Dannie), John (Brittany), Janice (Mike), Kyle (Zara), Logan, Sarah, and Justin. Great-grandfather to Makalya, Chase, Austin, Vera, Roman, Edwin, and Talon. He was predeceased by his son Cornelius, daughter Bea, and grandson Kenny. He will also be missed by his step-children Harriet (Esko) Vaisanen, John (Corinne) Gelms, Henri (Trish) Gelms, Korine (Mike) Van de burgt, Pete (Jocelyn) Gelms and Opa to many grandchildren. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and founded Danasy Landscaping, Hamilton in 1979. Friends may visit with the family at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stone Church Road East, Hamilton on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and will be also live streamed, Rev. R. Denhollander officiating (Please RSVP for the visiting hours and service time using the Sign-Up link on the website obituary or by calling 905-689-4852). Interment Service to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Donations gratefully accepted to Guido de Bres High School, 420 Crerar Drive, Hamilton, ON, L9A 5K3. Please sign the Book of Condolence, RSVP and find the live stream link at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 14, 2020.
