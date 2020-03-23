|
In his 91st year, Neil passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born in Naaldwijk, Netherlands and emigrated to Canada in 1952 and eventually settled in Canborough, Ontario. Neil is lovingly remembered by his wife, Theresa (nee Kerssens), of almost 55 years. Neil was the hard working and dedicated father of Ron (Melanie), Paul (Leslie), Nicoline (Kirk), Marc (Melinda) and Wendy (Tim) and cherished, fun-loving 'Papa' to Matthew and Kelly; Kevin, Aaron and Alex; Neil, Jeffery and Colin; Rachel, Emily and Joshua; Devon and Fynn. On the farm he also played a large role as Uncle Neil to Carl (Tam), Ed (Saskia) and Roger (Tam) and their families. He is predeceased by his parents Cornelis and Catharina. Beloved brother to the late Peter (late Nellie), late Nic (Gre), late Frank (Margaret), late Annie, late Ted, late Agaat (Jan), late Mien, Josien (late Piet), Sjaan (late Aad), Kathy (Nick), Toos (Rinus), late Bill (Joey), Nellie (Henny), and late Bert (Betty). His family meant everything to him, and he maintained strong ties to all family members both in Canada and The Netherlands. Beloved brother-in-law to the late Jaap, late Lou, late Nic, late Rie, Margaret, Annie, Jopie, Ali and Tini. He was kind and well regarded as a neighbour and long-time friend to Wayne Nymatato and family and to Chris Verleun and will be missed by many in the community. We would like to extend a special thanks to all of the support and home care provided by the community nursing staff over the past few months. Due to the current health concerns, we will have a private, family service and burial. A memorial mass at the St. Stephen's Church, Cayuga and celebration of life will occur at a later date when appropriate. In memorial, donations can be made to the , the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation or a . Online condolences and tributes can be made through the Miller Funeral Chapel. As Neil enters through the Gates of St. Peter, he will have a dog at his side as he looks for the closest swimming hole, a place to dance and a workshop to tinker in.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020