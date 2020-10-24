1/1
Cornelius "Casey" NEVEN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cornelius "Casey" Neven on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Willy for 64 years. Father of loving daughters Carolyne (Lou) and Debbie (John) and proud grandfather of Jordan, Inessa, Michael and step-grandfather of Matt and Ben. Survived by his siblings Hilda, Andrew, Barbara, George, Aubrey, John and Corry. Predeceased by his sisters Elizabeth and Mary. Casey was born in Holland and immigrated to Canada at the age of 17. He was an active mason and lions club member and founded Casey Neven General Contracting. A special thank you to the palliative care wing at Brantford General Hospital who made his final days comfortable. A small private family service has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
