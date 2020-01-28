Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cornell HOMORODEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornell HOMORODEAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornell HOMORODEAN Obituary
Peacefully at Welland Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Isobel Homorodean (nee Babbit). Loving father of John Homorodean (Jill), Michael Homorodean (Mary), Daniel Homorodean and Jane Mah. Cherished grandfather of A.J., Bryar, Kalie, Alesha and Kinnon and great grandfather of Emma. As per Cornell's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family gathering will be held. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cornell to Lung Cancer Canada would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -