Peacefully at Welland Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Isobel Homorodean (nee Babbit). Loving father of John Homorodean (Jill), Michael Homorodean (Mary), Daniel Homorodean and Jane Mah. Cherished grandfather of A.J., Bryar, Kalie, Alesha and Kinnon and great grandfather of Emma. As per Cornell's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family gathering will be held. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cornell to Lung Cancer Canada would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020