Cornelus GUTHER

Passed peacefully in his 93rd year into the presence of his saviour at Shalom Manor, Grimsby. Born in Andijk, Netherlands. Immigrated to Canada in 1955 with his young family. Predeceased by his wife Elaine. Special recognition to the staff of Shalom where he received excellent and dignified care. He is now rejoicing with sound mind and body alongside loved ones worshipping his miraculous saviour. "How Great Thou Art". A private family service has already taken place. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.