Cosens Phyllis Eileen SHURA
Peacefully on June 19, 2020, Phyllis returned home to God and the arms of her loving husband Frank. Survived by her mother, Eileen, and siblings Jim (Rolly) and Marg. Sadly missed by her children Vicki (Wayne), Mary (Greg), Art (Karen) and Patti (Darrell), 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Frank Jr. Phyllis was a loving, witty and spirited individual. She loved watching skating, curling and the Toronto Blue Jays. She enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and completing Suduko, word searches and puzzles. More than anything, Phyllis loved being involved with her family. She was always excited to spend time with Chrissy, Melissa, Katie, Jacqui, Nicole and Josh and to hear about their latest achievements. Many thanks to the staff at Willowgrove LTC for their care and compassion during the time Phyllis was a resident there, especially the staff of Battlefield. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to Carpenter Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
