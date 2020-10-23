Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on October 22nd in her 66th year. Predeceased by her parents Theodoros and Maria Dadanis of Greece. Predeceased by her husband, Vasilios (Bill). Loving mother of Bob, Sonia (Kosta) and grandchildren Anthony and Alexia. Remembered by her sisters, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and other family members. A special thanks to St. Peter's Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home Robinson Chapel (King St. E & Wellington) on Friday, October 23rd 5pm - 8pm. Please call funeral home to make a reservation (905-522-2496). Guests are required to wear a mask. Funeral Service from St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (22 Head St). On Saturday, October 24th at 930 am. A private family interment will take place at the Woodland Cemetery. Memorial tributes in Costoula's memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family.



