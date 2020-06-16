Taken from us suddenly on June 6, 2020, in Hamilton, Coty Fawm-Bolland in his 27th year. Beloved son of Katherine Lutz (Blair Clarke), his brother Bradley Fawm (Jacquie) and their daughter Knoxleigh, Cameron Clarke, Cody Body (Sonya), Jason Body, his wife Julia and her son Carson-Levi. Dear grandson of Ted and Carol Fawm. Coty leaves behind four young children, Brooklyn-Rose, Jersey-Lee, Evan-Russell and son Carson-Levi Fawm-Bolland. Predeceased by his little brother Jesse Clarke (2014) and also his Aunt Bonnie. Coty will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Coty will be remembered for his love of music, basketball, motorcycles and animals and his four legged companion Rage. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 7 East Ave. South on Wednesday, June 17th from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family Service will be held at a later date. Cremation to follow. Donations can be made in memory of Coty at the funeral home as well as online Go Fund Me Page (Gone to soon) would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com "Coty, you will be sadly missed by your children and family, and never alone."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.