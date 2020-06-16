Coty Fawm-Bolland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Coty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taken from us suddenly on June 6, 2020, in Hamilton, Coty Fawm-Bolland in his 27th year. Beloved son of Katherine Lutz (Blair Clarke), his brother Bradley Fawm (Jacquie) and their daughter Knoxleigh, Cameron Clarke, Cody Body (Sonya), Jason Body, his wife Julia and her son Carson-Levi. Dear grandson of Ted and Carol Fawm. Coty leaves behind four young children, Brooklyn-Rose, Jersey-Lee, Evan-Russell and son Carson-Levi Fawm-Bolland. Predeceased by his little brother Jesse Clarke (2014) and also his Aunt Bonnie. Coty will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Coty will be remembered for his love of music, basketball, motorcycles and animals and his four legged companion Rage. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 7 East Ave. South on Wednesday, June 17th from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family Service will be held at a later date. Cremation to follow. Donations can be made in memory of Coty at the funeral home as well as online Go Fund Me Page (Gone to soon) would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com "Coty, you will be sadly missed by your children and family, and never alone."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - East Avenue South
7 East Avenue South
Hamilton, ON L8N 2T3
(905) 572-7900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved