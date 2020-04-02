|
We are sad to share the passing of Dr. Coventry Laurent Louisy, age 83, on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, Ontario. Born November 14, 1936 in Castries, St. Lucia, he first worked as a telegraph operator before graduating from the University of Bristol medical school in 1963. It was here that he met his wife Dr. Sheila Irene Louisy and longtime friends Dr. Michael White and Dr. Mahmood Mahzar. Coventry excelled both academically and athletically, playing on numerous varsity teams such as cricket and rugby. He also played steel drum in a band. He qualified as a doctor in 1963 and went on to specialize and qualify as a radiologist in 1968. After initially working in Jamaica, he accepted a job at the Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, Canada in 1969. He quickly settled into the community, contributing to the radiology department in numerous ways, chief among those starting and developing the Nuclear Medicine department. He also went on to open his own clinic, Burlington Ultrasound and Radiology, of which he was a founding partner. He always believed in staying up to date on the most current technology and knowledge, demonstrated in his development of using 3D ultrasound for mammograms and his involvement in the Ontario Breast Screening Program. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and playing the piano. He was a longtime member of the Burlington Golf and Country club, where he spent innumerable weekends playing golf. When living in Burlington he owned a sailboat and later on he was able to acquire a deep sea fishing boat, a long held dream. He was an accomplished piano player who instead of reading music was able to play by ear practically any piece he heard. He was also a poet, writing quite complex and meaningful poems. He enjoyed collecting art in particular Inuit art and had a very good eye for paintings and sculptures. Coventry cared deeply for family and friends. He was always very generous to those around him and helped many family members including nephews and nieces. He was a very gregarious individual well known for his sense of humour and teasing nature and loved to entertain and host inventive parties such as his Voodoo classic golf tournament. Preceded in death by his parents Detcheparre and Jane Louisy and eight of his twelve siblings. He is survived by his wife Sheila Louisy, daughter, Helen Louisy, daughter, Nicola Smith and her husband David; two grandsons Troy and Gavin Smith. Natural son, Kenneth Sam and his wife, children and grandchildren, natural daughter, Kristin Schnider and his companion in St. Lucia of 15 years Anja Klaus. Cremation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3rd in Milton, Ontario. Mourners are not allowed in the building but can follow the hearse. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date in the Fall. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the wonderful and compassionate care given by the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. If desired, friends can make donations on his behalf or in his memory to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020