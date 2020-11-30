At age 80, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19, while being cared for at Hamilton Continuing Care home in Hamilton. Craig was born on the 27th of July, 1940 in Hamilton to Lloyd and Mable Ashbaugh. Craig married his best friend and love of his life Joan Kinsfather on August 3, 1962 at St. Andrew's Church. Their marriage was perfection and set a standard for the importance of family that will be continued forever. He will be forever missed by his wife Joan who has loved him for over 67 years. Loving father of Kelli Campbell (Alan Campbell) and Troy Ashbaugh (Angela Ashbaugh). Craig was largely involved in his children's extracurricular activities, being the President of the girls fastball association, as well as being the coach of his sons hockey team. Craig was able to pass along his passion for sports to his children, while always being their biggest fans. Beloved grandfather of Jacob and Jessica Campbell, and Emily, Liam and Ethan Ashbaugh. A loving father and grandfather, he was deeply loved and respected by his children and grandchildren. He was eternally kind, thoughtful and humble. He was never negative, he saw the good in all people and made the best of any situation. He was a natural public speaker, gifted with a brilliant mind, and had a deep passion for education and politics. Craig graduated from McMaster University and then went on to obtain his Bachelors of Education from the University of Toronto in 1968. He began his teaching career at Brant Dale school in Hamilton and continued to teach for many years until his retirement in 1995. Craig and Joan moved to Caledonia in 1966, where Craig's passion for Haldimand Community engrossed him. Craig ran for the position of ward counsellor and was elected by the people to serve his ward in Haldimand County. He held this title for over 21 years, having also held the title of deputy Mayor under Lorraine Bergstrand. Furthermore, Craig was the chair of the Lake Erie Region Source Protection Committee, where he was recognized for his leadership in bringing together all of the partners, shaping the decisions and guiding the planning process for eight years. He donated his time to helping establish the parks, to the group of men proudly known as Kinsmen and the K40 and their tireless contributions to this town, to the schools, to a lifetime in education, to the Train Station Special Projects Committee, to the Caledonia Fair Board, to the B.I.A, to the development of the HCCC and also being the rep for the Grand River Conservation Authority. His passion for his community will always be remembered. A special thank you is extended to all of the staff at the Continuing Care home where Craig was treated with such compassion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m. in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL Caledonia, followed by a private funeral and interment with family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Craig, please consider the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the COVID 19 Relief Fund. All COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced for visitation and face coverings are mandatory.