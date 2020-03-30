|
Craig passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in Burlington in his 67th year. He was predeceased by parents Walter Bruce (Tim) Leckie and Agnes Jane (Kelly) Leckie and sister-in-law Colleen (Robert). He is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth (Taylor) Leckie and his daughters Sarah Taylor, Alison Jane and Carolyn Elizabeth, also by his twin brother Douglas Leckie, sister Sharon (Joe) Lepore, brother Robert Leckie, and their children. Also survived by brother-in-law Ross Taylor in Saskatchewan and Murray Taylor in Kingston. Craig was born January 12, 1954 in Hamilton, where he was raised until moving with his family to Mississauga. He graduated from Gordon Graydon High school in 1973 and attended the University of Waterloo, and then Ryerson University where he obtained a degree in Engineering. Craig was recruited right out of Ryerson by Stelco for their Graduate Trainee program, and so followed his father's footsteps to the Steel Company. He had a challenging 35 year career at Stelco, rising up to General Foreman and working in most areas of Steelmaking until retiring in 2014. Craig was supportive of his daughters' ambitions and an over-all Mr. fix-it. He also spent many fun hours with his Stelco friends on the baseball field and the curling rink. He will be deeply missed by his family most of all by his wife who cherished him for 41 years. Cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held. A reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905)632-3333. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020