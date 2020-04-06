Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Craig John Kovac

Craig John Kovac Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Craig Kovac, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his 70th year. Survived by his loving wife Sandy, her entire family, his sons Chris and Tyler, their families, and proud Grandad to seven beautiful grandchildren: Ben, Mikaela, Poppy, Bea, Moriah, Gwen and Ellie. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by everyone. A Memorial Service to follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a . Online condolences may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020
