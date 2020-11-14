Peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Loving brother of Mary Beryl Moffat (Percy), Elaine McGeachie (late Lawrence), and Ralph Smith (Pam). Special friend of Judy Leng and daughters. Uncle of Matthew, Nancy, Ernie, Ryan, Taryn, and the late Michael. Great-uncle to Stephanie, Katie, Ella, Kolten, Keenan, Kenten, Chase, and Carter. Craig was a longstanding employee of R.F. Almas Construction Company. He will be greatly missed by his pals at Tim Hortons. Cremation has taken place. Interment of cremated remains will be held at Hagersville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society
or the Kidney Foundation. www.rhbanderson.com