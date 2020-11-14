1/1
Craig Watson SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Loving brother of Mary Beryl Moffat (Percy), Elaine McGeachie (late Lawrence), and Ralph Smith (Pam). Special friend of Judy Leng and daughters. Uncle of Matthew, Nancy, Ernie, Ryan, Taryn, and the late Michael. Great-uncle to Stephanie, Katie, Ella, Kolten, Keenan, Kenten, Chase, and Carter. Craig was a longstanding employee of R.F. Almas Construction Company. He will be greatly missed by his pals at Tim Hortons. Cremation has taken place. Interment of cremated remains will be held at Hagersville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved