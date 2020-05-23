Cresino "Chris" DiFILIPPO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cresino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 1, 1933 - May 20, 2020 Chris passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday May 20th, 2020. Dear husband and best friend of Anne DiFilippo (Fratoni). Dear father to Deborah, Julianne and John DiFilippo. Grandfather and great-grandfather of three. Dear brother of Nino DiFilippo (Judy) of Ancaster. He leaves behind nephews, a niece and cousins in Canada and Italy. He worked at Stelco for 40 years and after his retirement he enjoyed travelling, playing euchre at St. Eugene's and St. Francis Xavier Churches and going to the casino. Chris enjoyed a good meal and glass of wine with family and friends. Cremation has taken place. In Chris's memory, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved