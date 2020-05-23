October 1, 1933 - May 20, 2020 Chris passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday May 20th, 2020. Dear husband and best friend of Anne DiFilippo (Fratoni). Dear father to Deborah, Julianne and John DiFilippo. Grandfather and great-grandfather of three. Dear brother of Nino DiFilippo (Judy) of Ancaster. He leaves behind nephews, a niece and cousins in Canada and Italy. He worked at Stelco for 40 years and after his retirement he enjoyed travelling, playing euchre at St. Eugene's and St. Francis Xavier Churches and going to the casino. Chris enjoyed a good meal and glass of wine with family and friends. Cremation has taken place. In Chris's memory, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.