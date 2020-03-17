|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Croce Robert (Bob) with his family at his side on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, at the age of 65. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Karen (Ferguson) for 39 years. Croce was a devoted and proud father to Andrew and was delighted to welcome Holly to our family. Croce will be missed greatly by his siblings, Anna and Chris Antonucci and John Contestabile and his in-laws, David and Diane Ferguson and Cheryl and Bill Krizmanic and by his nieces and nephews, David Antonucci, the late Marco Antonucci, Enzo, Jennifer, Luca and Mia Antonucci, Vienna and Anthony Contestabile, Lisa Krizmanic, Steve and Emma, and Jessica Krizmanic. Croce will be remembered for all the fun times with his cousins and extended family in Canada, Italy and the United States. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Nina Contestabile, grandparents Francesco and Valeria Suffoletta, Croce and Gaetanina Contestabile and parents-in-law Victor and Thelma Ferguson. Bob retired from Stelco Lake Erie Works after 30 years and took pride in his second career operating heavy equipment with his Nolbell and Activa family. Bob's hobbies were fishing, woodworking and building anything Karen could come up with, but his passion was hosting parties for family and friends with plenty of ribs and homemade sausages on the barbecue. We want to thank all of our family and friends for their amazing love and support, especially throughout Bob's illness. Every one of you mean the world to us. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. This truly is a special place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, March 19th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 305 East 37th Street, Hamilton on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020