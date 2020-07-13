1/1
Curt Owner/President of BAVCO Construction Ltd VEGH
1952 - 2020
After a year-long struggle with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, Curt passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 67. Husband to Brenda Vegh, adoring father to Aaron (Erin Thomas) and Stephanie (Warren Pyper). Grandfather to Sarah, Jeremy and Sam. Curt was born in Windsor, Ontario on October 14, 1952 to James and Shirley Vegh (both deceased). He is predeceased by his brother Barry and is survived by his siblings Holly, Terry (Janet) and Kelly (Kim). Curt always enjoyed a fine dining experience with a wonderful bottle of wine, in the company of friends and family. Special thanks to Dr. Boyle and her team and St. Joseph's Hospital for their kind care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
