Cvita Kanlic

Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek Long Term Care Centre, Hamilton, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Stojan. Loved mother of Rajko and his wife Koviljka and predeceased by her son Milan (Danica). Dear grandmother of Bojan, Vanja (Rocky), Angela (Martin) and Diana. Will also be missed by her great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings. Special thank you to the staff at Arbour Creek for their compassion and care of Cvita. Family and friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Pomen at 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1401 Barton St E, Hamilton, on Saturday, August 8th at 9:30 a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. To attend the visitation and funeral service, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca. to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 15-minute increments. Masks are mandatory. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
