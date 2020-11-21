It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother and wife Cyndie Mulligan. With her family by her side, she entered into heaven on November 19th, 2020 in her 63rd year. Beloved wife to Peter, loving mother to Kyle Mulligan (Christin) and Mary Peressini (Rudy). Cherished and adored Grandma to Mataya, Liam, Violet, Charlie, and Irelynn. Predeceased by her mother Mary Davidson and step-father Steve Clark, father Harold Davidson and brother Mark Davidson. Cyndie was a sweet and gentle spirit. Her presence was warm, radiant and true; qualities that could only be rivaled by her positive attitude and genuine sincerity. A woman whose innate kindness was felt by all who came to know her; a true heart of gold. Cyndie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Many of whom she worked with at Canada post for 20 years. She will be remembered for all that she was and will live on through all that she taught us, for her life was truly exemplary of all that is good. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in accordance with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario facial mask/coverings are required. Please visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for services due to limited space availability. Visitors will only be accepted by scheduled appointment and will be asked to wait in their vehicle until their allotted time. Congregating on premises is prohibited. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Monday from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. Prayers at the funeral home at 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 200 Mount Albion Rd., Hamilton, on Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Cyndie, in life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. May you rest in God's loving embrace.



